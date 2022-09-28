Left Menu

SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea to debar persons charged in serious offence cases from contesting elections

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking direction to debar persons, against whom charges have been framed in serious offences, from contesting elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:29 IST
SC notice to Centre, ECI on plea to debar persons charged in serious offence cases from contesting elections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking direction to debar persons, against whom charges have been framed in serious offences, from contesting elections. A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy sought responses from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs and Election Commission of India.

The PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay sought direction to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to debar people who are put on trial in cases of serious offences. It claimed that despite recommendations of the Law Commission and the court's earlier directions, the Centre and the ECI have not taken steps in this regard.

In view of the fact that out of 539 winners of the Lok Sabha election in 2019, as many as 233 (43 per cent) declared criminal cases against themselves, it stated. The plea added that there was an increase of 109 per cent in the number of MPs with declared serious criminal cases since 2009, with one MP declaring 204 criminal cases against himself including cases related to committing culpable homicide, house trespass, robbery, criminal intimidation etc.

It stated, "What is alarming is that the percentage of candidates with criminal antecedents and their chances of winning have actually increased rapidly over the years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022