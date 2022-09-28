At least 22 killed after two Ugandan army helicopters crash in east Congo

At least 22 people were killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a Congo army spokesman who did not wish to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.

Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces. "The [Uganda People's Defence Force] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," the spokesman said without providing further detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)