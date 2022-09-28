At least 22 killed after two Ugandan army helicopters crash in east Congo
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:38 IST
At least 22 people were killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a Congo army spokesman who did not wish to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.
Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces. "The [Uganda People's Defence Force] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," the spokesman said without providing further detail.
