Kailash Satyarthi foundation to run child marriage awareness campaigns in Rajasthan villages

A public awareness campaign will be carried out in 5,000 villages across Rajasthan to prevent child marriages in the state. Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation KSCF will run the campaign to raise awareness among people regarding the ill effects of child marriages.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:42 IST
A public awareness campaign will be carried out in 5,000 villages across Rajasthan to prevent child marriages in the state. Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation (KSCF) will run the campaign to raise awareness among people regarding the ill effects of child marriages. Rajeev Bhardwaj, director of KSCF, told reporters on Wednesday that work is now being started in the form of a movement on this issue in Rajasthan. A public awareness campaign will be launched to stop child marriage in 5000 villages of the state, he said.

The purpose of the workshop organised on Wednesday on the topic 'Child Marriage Free India' is to 'move towards the complete end of child marriage', Bhardwaj said.

The workers of the foundation will go door-to-door in these villages to raise awareness among people regarding the social evil, he said.

Social Justice and Empowerment Department of Rajasthan secretary Samit Sharma said there is a need to show fear of the law to stop child marriage.

People should be made aware of the importance of educating the girl child. They should also be sensitised that the girl child should not be considered a burden but an asset to the family.

