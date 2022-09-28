German agencies fear Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever - Tagesspiegel

German security agencies fear that Nord Stream 1 will become unusable forever after major leaks from both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 into the Baltic Sea, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing government sources.

If leaks in the two lines of Nord Stream 1 are not repaired quickly, large volumes of salt water will flow into the pipelines and cause corrosion, the paper cited the sources as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)