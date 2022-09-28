Gangster Abu Salem sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in fake passport case

A special court in Lucknow has sentenced gangster Abu Salem and his associate Mohd Pervez Alam to three years of simple imprisonment in connection with a fake passport case, the CBI said on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on October 16, 1997, against Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari and others.

It was alleged that after the Bombay bomb blast in 1993, Abu Salem was absconding and he fraudulently obtained a passport from the Passport office, Lucknow, in the assumed name of Akil Ahmed Azmi, with a view to flee the country. His wife Samira Jumani also fraudulently obtained a passport in the assumed name of Sabina Azmi. The passport was obtained through a passport agent, Mohd Parvez Alam. Abu Salem and his wife Samira Jumani were absconding, a statement released here said.

According to the release by the CBI, a charge sheet was filed after an investigation on July 1, 1997, in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Lucknow. "Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari was also an absconding accused in another case related to Bombay Bomb Blast. He was declared as Proclaimed Offender by the Trial Court. A Non Bailable Warrant of arrest was also issued against him. The IPSG (Interpol) had also issued a Red Corner Notice Control against Abu Salem," said the release.

On September 18, 2002, Abu Salem was detained in LISBON (Portugal). After long drawn proceedings in the Court of Appeal, Lisbon and Constitutional Court of Portugal, the extradition of Abu Salem was granted and his custody was handed over to Indian authorities on November 10, 2005. "Abu Salem was brought to India and produced before the Designated Court, Mumbai on November 11, 2005, and thereafter in the Hon'ble Court of Special Magistrate, CBI, Lucknow.The Trial Court at Lucknow found both the accused guilty and convicted them," said the release. (ANI)

