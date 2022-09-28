Chinese-Pakistani dual national shot dead in Karachi dentist

An armed attacker posing as a dental patient killed a Chinese-Pakistani dual national and injured two others at a clinic in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday, police said.

The dental clinic was run by one of the victims, Senior Superintendent of Police Asad Raza said in a statement. The victims, identified by police as Dr Richard Hu, Mrs Margrate Hu and Ronald, were all Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals, Raza said terming the incident a targeted attack by a man in his early thirties.

"The assailant didn’t hurt Pakistanis," the statement said, adding that the victims had run the clinic in the area for a long period and did not face any apparent threats. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chinese nationals have been targeted by Baloch separatist militants in recent years, and their attacks have picked up pace recently - most notably an attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University earlier this year. The separatists have warned the government of China that its nationals would be targeted if they did not withdraw commercial activities in the southwestern province of Balochistan, which the militants want to secede from Pakistan. (Additional reporting by Islamabad bureau; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

