Left Menu

Chinese-Pakistani dual national shot dead in Karachi dentist

An armed attacker posing as a dental patient killed a Chinese-Pakistani dual national and injured two others at a clinic in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday, police said. The dental clinic was run by one of the victims, Senior Superintendent of Police Asad Raza said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 19:59 IST
Chinese-Pakistani dual national shot dead in Karachi dentist

An armed attacker posing as a dental patient killed a Chinese-Pakistani dual national and injured two others at a clinic in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday, police said.

The dental clinic was run by one of the victims, Senior Superintendent of Police Asad Raza said in a statement. The victims, identified by police as Dr Richard Hu, Mrs Margrate Hu and Ronald, were all Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals, Raza said terming the incident a targeted attack by a man in his early thirties.

"The assailant didn’t hurt Pakistanis," the statement said, adding that the victims had run the clinic in the area for a long period and did not face any apparent threats. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chinese nationals have been targeted by Baloch separatist militants in recent years, and their attacks have picked up pace recently - most notably an attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University earlier this year. The separatists have warned the government of China that its nationals would be targeted if they did not withdraw commercial activities in the southwestern province of Balochistan, which the militants want to secede from Pakistan. (Additional reporting by Islamabad bureau; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022