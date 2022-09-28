Left Menu

EU's Borrell urges international community not to recognise "sham" referendums

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 19:59 IST
EU's Borrell urges international community not to recognise "sham" referendums
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged the international community on Wednesday not to recognise the "sham" referendums held by Russia in occupied Ukraine as the bloc proposed further sanctions against Moscow.

"With the illegal referenda organised by Russia, the Kremlin is following the same playbook that we have already seen in Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014," Borrell said in a statement, adding they were violations of international law and the principles of the United Nations charter.

Borrell said the European Union was increasing its list of persons and entities facing sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022