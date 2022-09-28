U.S. to continue pace of sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine -official

The United States is working with allies and partners to quickly impose severe economic costs on Moscow over "sham" referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to prepared remarks from the U.S. State Department's head of sanctions coordination on Wednesday.

James O'Brien, in remarks to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he expects that the Biden administration's pace of announcing sanctions on Russia on average every six weeks will continue, as Washington continues to focus on chokepoints in the Russian economy and its military supply chains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)