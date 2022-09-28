Left Menu

U.S. to continue pace of sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:11 IST
The United States is working with allies and partners to quickly impose severe economic costs on Moscow over "sham" referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to prepared remarks from the U.S. State Department's head of sanctions coordination on Wednesday.

James O'Brien, in remarks to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he expects that the Biden administration's pace of announcing sanctions on Russia on average every six weeks will continue, as Washington continues to focus on chokepoints in the Russian economy and its military supply chains.

