Russia: action to be taken soon to meet aspirations of Ukrainian regions

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that action would be taken soon to meet the aspirations of four occupied regions to become part of Russia, a day after the completion of what Ukraine and the West said were illegal sham referendums.

In a statement, the ministry said the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were held in compliance with international law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)