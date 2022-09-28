Russia: action to be taken soon to meet aspirations of Ukrainian regions
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:20 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that action would be taken soon to meet the aspirations of four occupied regions to become part of Russia, a day after the completion of what Ukraine and the West said were illegal sham referendums.
In a statement, the ministry said the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were held in compliance with international law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine bombards government building in Kherson, Russian-installed officials say
Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will stage vote on joining Russia
Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk to hold vote on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27
Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes from Friday to become part of Russia, reports AP.
Donetsk, Luhansk to hold votes this week to join Russia