Swedish prosecutor's security unit has taken over Nord Stream probe
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:32 IST
Sweden's prosecution authority said on Wednesday that its National Security Unit had taken over the preliminary investigation into damage to gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Baltic Sea.
The unit will handle the probe because "it may be related to a serious crime which, at least partly, may have targeted Swedish national interests" and was possibly carried out by a foreign power, the prosecution authority said in a statement.
