Romania reiterates advice for citizens to avoid travel to Russia
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:36 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania's foreign ministry reiterated a call on Wednesday for Romanian citizens to consider leaving Russia or to avoid non-essential travel to the country amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
The call mirrors similar recommendations by other European countries in the region including Poland and Bulgaria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine stabilizes counter-offensive gains, Biden sees long haul
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine stabilizes counter-offensive gains, Biden sees long haul
Kharkiv offensive has shown the west that Ukraine can win