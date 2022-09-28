Govt signs MoU with Amazon to provide training, jobs to people with disabilities in e-commerce sector

The Department of Empowerment of People with Disabilities (DEPwD) has signed an agreement with Amazon India and the Skill Council for People with Disabilities to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities in e-commerce sector.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar.

According to officials, the role of the Skill Council for People with Disabilities would be to manage candidate lifecycle through SCPwD Partner Management System (PMS) portal, conduct training programmes for identified trainers, training centre validation in line with DEPwD guidelines, placement support and monitoring of candidates placed with Flipkart and in organisations beyond Amazon through Skill Grid, SCPwD Placement Portal.

The role of Amazon India would be to work jointly with DEPwD and the Skill Council for People with Disabilities (SCPwD) on a structured skilling programme for inclusion and assimilation that can help in not just hiring people with disabilities but also for nurturing and creating an equitable environment for their growth.

The role of Department of Empowerment of People with Disabilities is mobilisation of PwDs for skill training and jobs, facilitating resource persons from its organisations including provisioning of sign language interpreters, publication of material relating to job/ training and organising job fairs.

A senior official in the Disabilities Affairs Department said the MoU with Amazon e-commerce company will help in PwD entrepreneurs become suppliers to Amazon with loans from National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC), if required. This will also enable disabled workers in warehousing and last mile delivery chains and in back office help desk and computer-related jobs in the e-commerce sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)