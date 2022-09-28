Left Menu

Govt signs MoU with Amazon to provide training, jobs to people with disabilities in e-commerce sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:36 IST
Govt signs MoU with Amazon to provide training, jobs to people with disabilities in e-commerce sector
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Empowerment of People with Disabilities (DEPwD) has signed an agreement with Amazon India and the Skill Council for People with Disabilities to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities in e-commerce sector.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar.

According to officials, the role of the Skill Council for People with Disabilities would be to manage candidate lifecycle through SCPwD Partner Management System (PMS) portal, conduct training programmes for identified trainers, training centre validation in line with DEPwD guidelines, placement support and monitoring of candidates placed with Flipkart and in organisations beyond Amazon through Skill Grid, SCPwD Placement Portal.

The role of Amazon India would be to work jointly with DEPwD and the Skill Council for People with Disabilities (SCPwD) on a structured skilling programme for inclusion and assimilation that can help in not just hiring people with disabilities but also for nurturing and creating an equitable environment for their growth.

The role of Department of Empowerment of People with Disabilities is mobilisation of PwDs for skill training and jobs, facilitating resource persons from its organisations including provisioning of sign language interpreters, publication of material relating to job/ training and organising job fairs.

A senior official in the Disabilities Affairs Department said the MoU with Amazon e-commerce company will help in PwD entrepreneurs become suppliers to Amazon with loans from National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC), if required. This will also enable disabled workers in warehousing and last mile delivery chains and in back office help desk and computer-related jobs in the e-commerce sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022