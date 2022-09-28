Left Menu

J-K: SIA carries out raids in Rajouri, Poonch in terror funding case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:38 IST
J-K: SIA carries out raids in Rajouri, Poonch in terror funding case
The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out multiple raids and searches at houses of suspected persons in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in in a terror funding case, officials said.

Three teams carried out simultaneous raids in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch including Dharati village (tehsil Balakote), Kuniyan village (tehsil Haveli, Poonch) and Julass village (tehsil Haveli), they said.

The raids, carried out by SIA Jammu with the help of district administrations and police, were aimed at breaking the terror ecosystem and investigate the proceeds of terror funding, the officials said.

The searches were conducted after obtaining warrants from the court, they added.

During the course of raids, incriminating material, including documents and some digital devices, was recovered, the officials said, adding further probe in the matter is on.

