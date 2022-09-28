Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Germany will never recognise the results of the “sham referendums” Russia organised in the occupied territories in Ukraine.

Scholz made the pledge Wednesday in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A spokesman for Scholz said the two discussed Ukraine's military, political and economic situation as well as possibilities for further support, including in reconstruction.

The chancellor stressed that Germany would not let up in providing concrete support to Ukraine including arms deliveries. He insisted that Germany would “never recognise the results of the sham referendums.” Russia is widely expected to declare annexation of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions after claiming overwhelming support for the bid in the voting.

___ Madrid: Spain has condemned the separation referendums Russia organized in four regions it holds in Ukraine and rejected expected annexation of the territories.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that “Spain strongly condemns the illegal simulacra of votes held yesterday in Ukraine.” “Spain's government does not grant any legitimacy to the fictitious results announced by the forces of occupation,” the statement added. “Spain firmly rejects any action or decision taken by Russian authorities toward the illegal annexation of the territories in question.” “Spain's government ... makes a renewed call to Russia to cease its armed aggression and for the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory,” the ministry said.

___ Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says separation referendums in four Russia-controlled regions in Ukraine complicate efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Erdogan's comments were carried in a statement from his office issued after a phone call Wednesday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan also reiterated during the call Turkey's readiness to “make the necessary contribution” for a peaceful resolution of the war, offering to act as a mediator or facilitator for the establishment of a demilitarized zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

___ Moscow: The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued another security alert for Americans in Russia, warning them to depart “immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.” The embassy cited the ongoing partial mobilization in Russia for the war in Ukraine.

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” it said.

An Aug. 15 security alert from the embassy warned that Americans could be harassed in Russia and have difficulty obtaining consular assistance.

___ Belgrade: Russia's Balkan ally Serbia says it won't recognise the expected annexation of four Russian-held territories in Ukraine where separation referendums were held this week.

President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters Wednesday that Serbia “won't and can't” endorse the votes also because of Kosovo, whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not accept.

“We are protecting our own territorial integrity and it is in our best interest to protect the territorial integrity of internationally recognised countries,” said Vucic. “That is the only thing that cannot change, those things are crucial for us.” Serbia maintains close relations with Russia despite the war in Ukraine and has refused to join Western sanctions, although the Balkan nation is formally seeking to join the European Union. Belgrade in the past several days has faced criticism for signing a foreign policy agreement with Russia.

___ Kyiv: The Moscow-appointed heads of the Luhansk and Kherson regions have published on the Telegram messaging application their requests for the territories to join Russia.

The Luhansk administrator Leonid Pasechnik cited alleged Ukrainian crimes and threat of genocide as the reason for his request, addressed to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The Kherson region head Vladimir Saldo later did the same. The remaining two Russia-occupied regions are expected to follow suit. The requests are seen as a prelude to Putin declaring their annexation in the coming days.

Russia organised voting in four regions it holds on whether they wish to separate from Ukraine and join Russia. The votes have been dismissed by the West and Ukraine as a sham, but the pro-Russia authorities in the four regions have said people overwhelmingly supported separation from Ukraine.

___ Moscow: The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed speculation that Russia could be behind the damage on two underwater natural gas pipelines to Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said such allegations were “predictable and stupid,” noting that Russia has suffered huge economic damage from the incidents.

Seismologists reported Tuesday that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany.

Some European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage given the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. The three leaks were reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with natural gas but are not delivering the fuel to Europe.

Peskov said the pipelines were “filled with gas, all systems were ready for pumping it and the gas is very expensive.” “This gas costs a lot of money, and now this gas is vanishing into the air,” he said in a conference call with reporters.

Peskov noted that Russia expects the inquiry to find out what happened and said that Russian company Gazprom, as the owner of the pipeline, will take part in the process.

___ Moscow: The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has intimated that Russia won't halt its “special military operation” after the expected annexation of four regions it holds in Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov says at the very least Russia will need to “liberate” the entire Donetsk region, which remains partly controlled by Ukrainian troops.

Russia organised separation referendums in the four regions it controls and Putin is expected to declare their annexation in the coming days.

Commenting on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that Ukraine has the “absolute right” to take back territories seized by Russia regardless of the referendums, Peskov said the comments reflect the increasing U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

“The U.S. is becoming increasingly involved in the conflict de facto, the U.S. is getting increasingly close to becoming a party to the conflict, which potentially is extremely dangerous,” Peskov said.

___ Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants Germany to take in Russians who do not want to fight in the war against Ukraine.

“I am in favour of offering these people protection,” the chancellor told daily newspaper Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung on Wednesday.

“Of course, they have to go through a security check beforehand, so we know who we are letting into our country,” he added.

The German government announced earlier this week that it wants to reach a common solution at the European level on how to deal with Russian deserters.

___ Rome: The leader of a far-right party likely to be Italy's next premier has reassured the Ukrainian leader of Italy's support for Ukraine as it defends itself from the Russian invasion.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, reassured Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tweet Tuesday night that “you know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of freedom of Ukrainian people. Stay strong and keep your faith steadfast!” Meloni was responding to a tweet of congratulations in which Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for “Italy's continued support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.” “We are counting on a fruitful collaboration with the new government,” he said.

The Brother's of Italy, which has neo-fascist roots, led Sunday's parliamentary election and is set to lead a new government with its right-wing coalition partners, Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, both of whom have had ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

