SA score 106/8 against India in 1st T20I

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:55 IST
Invited to bat, South Africa scored 106 for 8 in the first T20 International against India here on Wednesday.

Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled on the face of a fine bowling show by the Indians.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/32, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel grabbed two wickets each.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 106 for 8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/26, Deepak Chahar 2/24).

