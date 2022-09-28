SA score 106/8 against India in 1st T20I
Invited to bat, South Africa scored 106 for 8 in the first T20 International against India here on Wednesday.
Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled on the face of a fine bowling show by the Indians.
Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/32, while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel grabbed two wickets each.
Brief Scores: South Africa: 106 for 8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25, Wayne Parnell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/26, Deepak Chahar 2/24).
