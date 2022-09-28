Scoreboard: 1st T20I, IND vs SA
Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
South Africa Innings: Quinton de Kock b Arshdeep Singh 1 Temba Bavuma b D Chahar 0 Rilee Rossouw c Pant b Arshdeep Singh 0 Aiden Markram lbw b Harshal Patel 25 David Miller b Arshdeep Singh 0 Tristan Stubbs c Arshdeep Singh b D Chahar 0 Wayne Parnell c Suryakumar Yadav b Axar 24 Keshav Maharaj b Harshal Patel 41 Kagiso Rabada not out 7 Anrich Nortje not out 2 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) 106 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 1-2, 8-3, 8-4, 9-5, 42-6, 68-7, 101-8.
Bowler: Deepak Chahar 4-0-24-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-1-8-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-26-2, Axar Patel 4-0-16-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
