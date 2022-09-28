Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION: DEL89 LDALL PFI After pan-India crackdown, Govt bans PFI, 8 associates for five years for alleged terror activities New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, accusing the Islamic outfit of having ''links'' with global terror groups such as the ISIS and and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

DEL88 LD CONGRESS Cong prez polls: Digvijay Singh may enter the fray; Sonia Gandhi meets Antony New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to run for the party president's post even as the old grand party scrambles to find a candidate with barely two days left for the nomination process to end and its president Sonia Gandhi holding consultations with party veterans.

DEL85 UP-LATA-AYODHYA-LD PM Countrymen experienced Lord Ram through songs of Lata Mangeshkar: PM Modi Ayodhya (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated a road junction here to the memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying people experienced Lord Ram through her songs.

DEL72 CONG-FUEL PRICES Cong slams govt over high excise duty on fuel New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over high excise duty on petrol and diesel and said the cascading effect of high fuel prices is eating into incomes and pushing more and more Indians into poverty.

DEL81 DEF-LD CDS Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed as new Chief of Defence Staff New Delhi: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd), a former eastern Army commander and director general of military operations, was on Wednesday appointed as India's new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat.

DEL71 CBI-AMRAPALI CBI books Amrapali Silicon City for Rs 177-crore bank fraud, searches 6 locations New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Noida after registering an FIR against Amrapali Silicon City Private Limited and its promoter, Anil Kumar Sharma, for alleged bank fraud of Rs 177 crore, officials said.

DEL19 ED-EXCISE POLICY-LD ARREST Delhi excise policy: ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in money laundering case New Delhi: The ED on Wednesday arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

DEL77 CAB-2NDLD-DA Centre gives 4 pc hike in DA to its employees ahead of Diwali New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali festival, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

DEL61 CAB-2NDLD FREE RATION Govt extends free ration scheme for poor by 3 months New Delhi: Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the government on Wednesday extended by three months its programme to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of Rs 44,762 crore as it looked to ease pain from high inflation.

MDS13 KL-ACTORS-LD MISCONDUCT Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall; police launch probe Kozhikode (Kerala): In a shocking revelation made through an Instagram post, a popular Malayalam actor has said she experienced sexual misconduct during a film promotion event at a mall in this north Kerala district.

LEGAL: LGD20 DL-HC LDALL NSE Ex-NSE boss Ramkrishna gets bail in co-location scam, moves HC for relief in phone-tapping case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former NSE boss Chitra Ramkrishna in the co-location scam case but she will not walk out of jail yet because her plea for the relief in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of some employees of the bourse is still pending. LGD16 SC-LD DEMONETISATION SC to consider on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will examine if the challenge to the Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision has become a mere ''academic exercise'', and posted it for consideration on October 12. LGD26 DL-HC-JAIN-ED UNCOMMON SPECIES ED ''uncommon species'', cannot browbeat judge and seek transfer of case: Jain tells HC New Delhi: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is an ''uncommon species ruling the country'', cannot be allowed to “brow beat” a judge and seek transfer of a money laundering case on the basis of a ''bias'' without any basis.

LGD24 SC-LD MARRIAGE SC starts hearing arguments on dissolution of marriage by exercising omnibus power under Article 142 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday commenced hearing arguments to decide broad parameters for exercising its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts.

PTI VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)