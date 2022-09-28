Left Menu

UK tells Ukraine it will never recognise Russian attempts to annex territory

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:16 IST
Prime Minister Liz Truss told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday that Britain would never recognise Russian attempts to annex its territory, a spokesperson for her office said following a call between the pair.

"The prime minister made clear that the UK would never recognise Russian attempts to annex sovereign territory. She reiterated that Ukraine could depend on the UK’s support until President Putin was defeated," the spokesperson said.

The two leaders also discussed how to work together to secure gas supplies in the long term, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

