CRPF jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, suspected to have triggered by Naxalites, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 pm near the Chintavagu river in Dharmaram village when a team of the CRPF's 196th battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney told PTI.

A camp of the battalion is located in Dharmaram, more than 400km from the state capital Raipur.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, constable Satpal Singh came under the impact of the explosion, leading to his death, he said.

The body of the jawan, a native of Haryana, is being shifted to Bijapur, Varshney added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)