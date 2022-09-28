R Venkataramani appointed next Attorney General of India
Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed as the Attorney General of India on Wednesday for a term of three years, according to a notification.He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. Venugopal had succeeded him.
He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.
Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29. Venugopal had expressed his unwillingness to continue in the constitutional post due to his advanced age.
Another senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, had a few days ago declined the offer to be the attorney general.
Rohatgi had been the attorney general in the first Narendra Modi government between June 2014 and June 2017. Venugopal had succeeded him.
