Odisha walks the talk, investors to get full support: Patnaik at Bengaluru event

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during a meeting with investors in Bengaluru on Wednesday, said his government ''walks the talk'' and does not believe in making empty promises, a statement by his office said.

The state, endowed with abundant natural resources, skilled human resources and stable governance, is fast emerging as a leading destination for industries and investment, Patnaik said at the meeting.

''Odisha is committed to provide an ecosystem for job-linked industrial growth. If any state is providing X incentive for promotion of business opportunities, we will provide X-plus. Our government walks the talk,'' Patnaik was quoted as saying in the statement released by the chief minister’s office (CMO) here.

He underlined that his government provides “continuous support” to the start-up ecosystem in the state.

Addressing industry representatives, Patnaik urged them to invest in Odisha and “be our partner in ushering in a new Industrial age in Odisha. I welcome you all to the state and seek your participation in the Make in Odisha Conclave, being held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4''.

The conclave will provide industry captains and thought leaders a platform to talk about the future of various industrial sectors, the chief minister maintained.

''Odisha is ranked among the top states of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the 'achiever' status in the recently released 'Ease of Doing Business' ratings,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik met around 20 industry captains and discussed investment opportunities with them. The CM had one-on-one interactions with the managing director of Wipro-GE Healthcare, Dr Shravan Subramanyam, and managing partner of IBM, Amit Sharma, among others, according to the statement.

Official sources said companies such as IBM, Accenture, Concentrix, Happiest Mind and E&Y will open their development centres in Odisha soon. Earlier this month, Patnaik had attended a similar investors’ meet in Mumbai and interacted with industrialists including K M Birla, Anil Agarwal and Anand Mahindra.

