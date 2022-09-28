Pune: MNS celebrates ban on PFI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Wednesday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets in the city to celebrate the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the government.

The Centre on Wednesday banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having ''links'' with global terror groups like ISIS. This came in the wake of multiple raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on PFI properties across the nation and the arrests of its members. MNS workers led by city unit president Sainath Babar burst crackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the ban.

Party leader Babu Wagaskar said, ''After the PFI's protest (held last week in the city), our party president Raj Thackeray came out and raised voice against its unlawful activity. We were on the streets demanding a strict action against this outfit. The government has banned the organisation for five years, but it should impose a permanent ban over it.'' PTI COR NP NP

