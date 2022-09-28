Left Menu

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 28

It also sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on her bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of NSE employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:58 IST
Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 28
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 28: *Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain told HC Enforcement Directorate, which is an ''uncommon species ruling the country'', cannot be allowed to browbeat a judge and seek transfer of a money laundering case on the basis of a ''bias'' without any basis. *HC granted bail to former NSE boss Chitra Ramkrishna in the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI. It also sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on her bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of NSE employees. *HC dismissed a plea by Facebook India challenging the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy of 2021. *HC quashed notifications of the Food Safety Commissioner prohibiting the manufacture, storage, and sale of gutka, pan masala, tobacco, and similar products in the national capital in the interest of public health, saying they were issued in a mechanical manner and the authorities exceeded the powers vested in them. * HC sought the stand of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to a plea seeking the constitution of a team of veterinary doctors in each zone to deal with cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle and to set up isolation wards for treatment of the infected animals.PTI ADS SKV RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022