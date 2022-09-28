Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 28: *Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain told HC Enforcement Directorate, which is an ''uncommon species ruling the country'', cannot be allowed to browbeat a judge and seek transfer of a money laundering case on the basis of a ''bias'' without any basis. *HC granted bail to former NSE boss Chitra Ramkrishna in the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI. It also sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on her bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of NSE employees. *HC dismissed a plea by Facebook India challenging the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy of 2021. *HC quashed notifications of the Food Safety Commissioner prohibiting the manufacture, storage, and sale of gutka, pan masala, tobacco, and similar products in the national capital in the interest of public health, saying they were issued in a mechanical manner and the authorities exceeded the powers vested in them. * HC sought the stand of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to a plea seeking the constitution of a team of veterinary doctors in each zone to deal with cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle and to set up isolation wards for treatment of the infected animals.PTI ADS SKV RKS RKS

