Jitender Yadav appointed private secretary to Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Bureaucrat Jitender Yadav was on Wednesday appointed as the private secretary to Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Yadav is a 2010 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

He has been appointed as PS to Thakur, who is also the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on co-terminus basis, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

