CBI verifies K'taka Cong chief's properties, documents at his native place

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths visited his properties at his native place in Ramanagara district and verified documents related to them, in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.

With assembly polls in the state next year and Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entering Karnataka on September 30, he questioned about the timing of CBI's action and as to why he was being singled out.

The CBI officials visited the properties along with Kanakapura Tahsildar and police.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, ''I don't know, I just got a phone call from home saying that CBI officials had come with Tahsildar and have verified my properties at my native. I have already submitted all the documents, but they have gone to the spot- our Kanakapura house, village house, farm house- they have visited and gone. My staff told me.'' To a question about CBI verification close to Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Karnataka on September 30, and whether he was being targeted, he said, ''what to do? It is my fate...rather than saying I'm being targeted, I can say they love me too much.'' Stating that he is a law abiding citizen, the KPCC chief said, only in disproportionate assets case linked to him, the government gave CBI the permission, which was not the case with BJP leaders, who are also facing similar charges.

''I had assured them (CBI) that I will cooperate with the inquiry, give me some time, as I'm busy with election and other programmes. I had written to both CBI here and Delhi, but they seem to be in urgent. At this time, it is bit mentally torturing,'' he said.

Further noting that he has not done any magic and that the properties that he has, have been there since the beginning, Shivakumar said, he has shared details about them with Election Commission, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and Lokayukta.

''I'm not sure why they (CBI) are doing it now at this time....why only me and against me? If Lokayukta or Election Commission had questioned about my properties okay, but what special is this (for CBI) is the question,'' he said.

Asked whether he has been asked to appear, he said, ''ED has called me, I have some other information, will speak on this later...'' Earlier, Shivakumar's office in a statement said that CBI officials visited his house, land and other places in Kanakapura, Doddalahalli, Sante Kodihalli on Wednesday and verified his properties and documents related to them.

CBI had filed an FIR against Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case The CBI on Monday sought more time before the Karnataka High Court to file its objections to the petition filed by Shivakumar challenging the FIR. The court had subsequently adjourned the hearing for post-Dasara vacation.

The case originates from the Income Tax raid against Shivakumar in 2017.

From I-T Department's information to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the issue subsequently reached the CBI, which sought the Karnataka government's sanction to investigate Shivakumar.

The State government gave the sanction to the CBI on September 25, 2019. After a preliminary enquiry, the CBI filed the FIR on October 3, 2020. Shivakumar has approached the court against this FIR.

The court on Monday asked the CBI if the charge-sheet has been filed by it, and the court was informed that the investigation was still under progress.

