PFI ban: Security beefed up in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:16 IST
Security was tightened in the city on Wednesday with the deployment of additional forces, following the ban imposed on the radical islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The union government today banned the PFI and its associates for five years, accusing them of having ''links'' with global terror groups like ISIS. Six Superintendents of Police are monitoring the security arrangements in sensitive areas here coming under six police station limits, police said.

A total of 28 new check posts were set up in and around the city and vehicle checks have been intensified, particularly those coming from neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, three people involved in two different cases of stone pelting and setting afire the car of a Hindu Munnani functionary in Kuniyamuthur were arrested today.

