Man awarded 20-year jail term for abducting, raping girl

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court here sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl.

Special POCSO court judge Baburam also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on convict Suraj Prakash.

The court directed that Rs 12,000 from the fine amount should be paid to the victim.

According to government council Rajive Sharma, the girl, a student of Class 8, had gone to school when the convict abducted her and raped her.

The incident took place in May 7, 2018, he added.

