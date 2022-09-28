Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:39 IST
Scoreboard: 1st T20I, IND vs SA
India Batting (Target: 107 runs) KL Rahul not out 51 Rohit Sharma c de Kock b Rabada 0 Virat Kohli c de Kock b Nortje 3 Suryakumar Yadav not out 50 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (For 2 wickets in 16.4 overs) 110 Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/17 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-1-16-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-14-0, Anrich Nortje 3-0-32- 1, Tabraiz Shamsi 2.4-0-27-0, Keshav Maharaj 3-0-21-0.

