Scoreboard: 1st T20I, IND vs SA

India Batting (Target: 107 runs) KL Rahul not out 51 Rohit Sharma c de Kock b Rabada 0 Virat Kohli c de Kock b Nortje 3 Suryakumar Yadav not out 50 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (For 2 wickets in 16.4 overs) 110 Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/17 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-1-16-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-14-0, Anrich Nortje 3-0-32- 1, Tabraiz Shamsi 2.4-0-27-0, Keshav Maharaj 3-0-21-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)