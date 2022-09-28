Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses with US National Intelligence Director ways to further bilateral strategic partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines ways to work together to boost the bilateral strategic partnership.Jaishankar is on a four-day official trip to Washington.A pleasure to catch up with an old friend, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, this morning. The conversation covered working together to further India-US strategic partnership, Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines ways to work together to boost the bilateral strategic partnership.

Jaishankar is on a four-day official trip to Washington.

''A pleasure to catch up with an old friend, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, this morning. The conversation covered working together to further India-US strategic partnership,'' Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. On Tuesday, Jaishankar held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they reviewed the progress in the US-India strategic partnership and exchanged views on global and regional issues, including approaches to advance a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

