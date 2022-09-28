Nicaragua declares EU ambassador to country persona non grata -local media

Nicaragua has declared the European Union's ambassador to the country a "persona non grata" and ordered her expulsion from the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt is no longer welcome in Nicaragua, a European diplomatic source told Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa.

The decision follows a speech by the European Union delegation to the United Nations on Monday in which it urged Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to "restore democracy" to the country.

