Nicaragua declares EU ambassador to country persona non grata -local media
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:48 IST
Nicaragua has declared the European Union's ambassador to the country a "persona non grata" and ordered her expulsion from the country, local media reported on Wednesday.
Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt is no longer welcome in Nicaragua, a European diplomatic source told Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa.
The decision follows a speech by the European Union delegation to the United Nations on Monday in which it urged Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to "restore democracy" to the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
