Left Menu

Nicaragua declares EU ambassador to country persona non grata -local media

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:48 IST
Nicaragua declares EU ambassador to country persona non grata -local media

Nicaragua has declared the European Union's ambassador to the country a "persona non grata" and ordered her expulsion from the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt is no longer welcome in Nicaragua, a European diplomatic source told Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa.

The decision follows a speech by the European Union delegation to the United Nations on Monday in which it urged Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to "restore democracy" to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022