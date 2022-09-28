Fire incident: Court rejects bail pleas of Lucknow hotel owners, manager

A special court here on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of two owners and the manager of the hotel where four guests were killed in a fire incident earlier this month.

The incident had taken place at Lucknow's Levana Suits Hotel, following which police had booked its owners Rohit Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal besides manager Sagar Srivastava.

Passing the order, Special Judge Gaurav Kumar said the applicants in connivance with officials of the Fire Department and the Lucknow Development Authority committed serious illegalities.

It was said that the hotel was being run without a proper NOC and the applicants did not follow the guidelines.

''The offence is very serious and the applicants are not entitled to bail at this stage,'' said the judge.

Earlier, moving the bail applications, they had pleaded that they was not present in the hotel at the time of the fire incident. They also stated that the hotel had an NOC from the Fire Department and the Lucknow Development Authority and denied any illegality.

Opposing the bail pleas, it was contended that the incident took place due to criminal negligence of the accused.

It was well within the knowledge of the applicants that if any fire incident took place, there would be no safe exit for guests as it did not provide proper exit place. It was also said that gas cylinders were kept in an unsafe manner in the hotel.

