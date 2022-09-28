Left Menu

Philip Morris isn't considering withdrawing Swedish Match bid -CEO

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:57 IST
Philip Morris is not considering withdrawing its offer for Swedish Match despite deteriorating global economic conditions and has "options on the table" including holding a majority stake, its CEO told Reuters.

Jacek Olczak told Reuters that since it made its original bid, the global macro-economic environment has changed. As a result, he believes the offer is "even more attractive than it was the time when we did offer it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

