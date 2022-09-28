Left Menu

Little Rock-area hospital locked down amid shooting reports

A Little Rock-area hospital was on lockdown Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter. A hospital spokesman said CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood was on lockdown as authorities respond to a suspected incident, but did not have any more details.

28-09-2022
A Little Rock-area hospital was on lockdown Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter. A hospital spokesman said CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood was on lockdown as authorities respond to a “suspected incident,” but did not have any more details. It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was injured. Police confirmed there was an “active shooter” at the facility but did not elaborate.

Sherwood is a city of about 33,000 people located northeast of Little Rock. Hospital workers could be seen meeting colleagues and loved ones in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store near the medical center. Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.

