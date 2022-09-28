J-K: IED-like substance recovered in Poonch, woman detained

Police on Wednesday detained a woman after a suspected IED was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

On a reliable input, police, along with other security agencies, recovered an IED- like substance in Poonch, they said.

A woman suspect was detained for questioning in connection with the recovery, they said.

Further investigation is going on, they added.

