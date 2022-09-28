Left Menu

J-K: IED-like substance recovered in Poonch, woman detained

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 23:18 IST
J-K: IED-like substance recovered in Poonch, woman detained
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday detained a woman after a suspected IED was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

On a reliable input, police, along with other security agencies, recovered an IED- like substance in Poonch, they said.

A woman suspect was detained for questioning in connection with the recovery, they said.

Further investigation is going on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022