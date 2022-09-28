Pak NSC approves constitution of high-level committee to probe embarrassing audio leaks

A high-level security meeting in Pakistan on Wednesday approved the formation of a high-powered committee to probe the embarrassing audio leaks from the Prime Minister's Office that have triggered a controversy and demands for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's resignation.

A slew of audio recordings featuring confidential conversations of the prime minister with high-government officials surfaced on social media last week, raising questions about the security of the highest office of the country. Prime Minister Sharif on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on the issue. Ministers for defence, energy, information, interior, finance, human rights and planning along with services chiefs, the national security adviser and senior officers attended the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the heads of the intelligence institutions gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the security of the PM’s house and other important places.

“The meeting approved the formation of a high-powered committee to investigate the issue of audio leaks. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan will head it.” It said that after consultation, the NSC’s participants directed the Law Ministry to prepare a “legal framework” related to cyber security.

“The meeting was told that an investigation is being conducted on the issue of the audios circulating on social media. It was briefed about certain aspects related to the security of the Prime Minister’s House and the fool-proof arrangements taken to remedy them,” it read.

The meeting’s participants were informed that emergency measures were being taken to ensure the security of the Prime Minister’s House and other important places, buildings and ministries to “avoid any such situation in the future”.

The participants also agreed to review the safety and security of government communications keeping in mind the current changing environment of modern technology and cyberspace to “ensure security and security systems are not breached”.

