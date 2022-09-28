Left Menu

Man from Kerala held with gold worth Rs 19 lakh at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 23:55 IST
A man from Kerala was arrested with 370 grams of gold valued at around Rs 18.80 lakh after he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here from Dubai on Wednesday, a customs official said.

According to the official, the passenger had concealed small gold pieces inside chocolate wrappers to avoid detection at the airport.

A thorough search revealed the man, a native of Kerala who had arrived from Dubai, was in possession of 370 grams of gold worth around Rs 18.80 lakh, he said.

The air passenger was placed under arrest and booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act, the official added.

