Expect additional measures in coming days over Russia's referendums -State Dept

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said to expect additional measures in coming days from Washington in response to referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine.

"We will continue to work with allies and partners to bring even more pressure on Russia and the individuals and entities that are helping support its attempted land grab," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

