U.S. military official: Jury still out on Nord Stream pipeline 'sabotage'
Despite concerns by U.S. allies that ruptures of the Nord Stream pipelines were deliberate acts, the United States believes it is too soon to conclude there was "sabotage," a senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday. "The jury is still out," the official said, briefing Pentagon reporters on the condition of anonymity.
- Country:
- United States
Despite concerns by U.S. allies that ruptures of the Nord Stream pipelines were deliberate acts, the United States believes it is too soon to conclude there was "sabotage," a senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday.
"The jury is still out," the official said, briefing Pentagon reporters on the condition of anonymity. "Many of our partners, I think, have determined or believe it is sabotage. I'm just -- I'm not at the point where I can tell you one way or the other."
Asked whether any U.S. involvement in the ruptures could be ruled out, the military official said: "We were absolutely not involved."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pentagon
- Nord Stream
- United States
ALSO READ
New Hampshire Republicans choose between far-right, moderate candidates for U.S. Senate
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU
FOREX-Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after U.S. CPI shock
New Hampshire Republicans choose between far-right, moderate candidates for U.S. Senate
Tight race in New Hampshire for Republican U.S. Senate nomination