U.S. military official: Jury still out on Nord Stream pipeline 'sabotage'

Despite concerns by U.S. allies that ruptures of the Nord Stream pipelines were deliberate acts, the United States believes it is too soon to conclude there was "sabotage," a senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday. "The jury is still out," the official said, briefing Pentagon reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 00:59 IST
"The jury is still out," the official said, briefing Pentagon reporters on the condition of anonymity. "Many of our partners, I think, have determined or believe it is sabotage. I'm just -- I'm not at the point where I can tell you one way or the other."

Asked whether any U.S. involvement in the ruptures could be ruled out, the military official said: "We were absolutely not involved."

