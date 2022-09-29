LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Nicaragua asks EU ambassador to leave the country

The latest in Latin American politics today: Nicaragua asks EU ambassador to leave the country - diplomatic sources

Nicaragua has asked the European Union's ambassador to leave the country, three diplomatic sources told Reuters, after officials deemed the representative "persona non grata." European Union Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where she was declared "non grata" and notified that she should leave the country, one of the diplomatic sources said.

One source said the EU ambassador was asked to leave the country on Wednesday, but the other two did not specify a time frame for her departure. Colombia says 10 armed groups agree to unilateral ceasefire

BOGOTA - At least 10 armed groups in Colombia, including former members of the FARC rebels who reject a peace deal and the Clan del Golfo crime gang, have agreed to participate in unilateral ceasefires, the government said. President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August, has promised to seek "total peace" with armed groups, fully implementing a 2016 peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and meeting with dissidents and gangs.

European Greens push for trade sanctions if Brazil's Bolsonaro subverts democracy BRASILIA - Fifty center-left members of the European Parliament urged the European Union to closely monitor Sunday's election in Brazil for any attempt by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to subvert democracy, and said trade sanctions should be imposed if he did.

In an open letter to the European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, and its vice president, Josep Borrell, the Greens–European Free Alliance and some Social Democrat MEPs said Bolsonaro has systematically attacked Brazil's electoral system. "The EU should state that it will use different levers, including trade, to defend Brazil's democracy and human rights," the MEPs said.

Mexican senator files criminal complaint against energy minister, Pemex CEO over methane leak MEXICO CITY - A Mexican senator filed a criminal complaint against the country's energy minister and the chief executive of Pemex for allegedly not reporting a methane leak at one of the state oil company's offshore platforms, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Opposition Senator Xochitl Galvez, who sits on committees for the environment and energy, filed the complaint to the attorney general's office against Energy Minister Rocio Nahle, Pemex CEO Octavio Romero and Angel Carrizales, who heads environmental regulator ASEA. Galvez's action comes after Reuters received documents through a freedom of information request that showed that ASEA said it had no records of Pemex reporting the December incident.

Mexico president says dozens of companies owe a total $4.9 bln in taxes MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the country was reviewing taxes owed by dozens of national and international companies for a total of around 100 billion pesos ($4.93 billion).

"There are about 20 to 30 (companies)," said Lopez Obrador in a regular news conference. "We're going to have a review. In some cases it's because audits hadn't been carried out, or they hadn't been notified." The president said he had met with leaders of Mexico's tax authority SAT the day before and that he would meet with more members of the body this week or next.

Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro less than a week ahead of Brazilian vote SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Bolsonaro to 13 percentage points less than one week ahead of the presidential election, according to a new Genial/Quaest poll.

Recent polls indicate that Lula could beat his far-right populist rival in the first round, scheduled for Oct. 2. The new survey put support for Lula at 46% in the first-round vote against 33% for Bolsonaro, compared to 44% for Lula and 34% for Bolsonaro a week earlier. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao and Christopher Cushing)

