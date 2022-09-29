Left Menu

China's Xi: Attach great importance to development of China-Japan relations - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 08:10 IST
China's Xi: Attach great importance to development of China-Japan relations - state media
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday he attaches great importance to the development of China-Japan relations, state television CCTV reported.

Xi said he is willing to work with Kishida to build China-Japan relationships, CCTV said, citing a phone call between the two to exchange congratulations to each other on the 50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022