China's Xi: Attach great importance to development of China-Japan relations - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-09-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 08:10 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday he attaches great importance to the development of China-Japan relations, state television CCTV reported.
Xi said he is willing to work with Kishida to build China-Japan relationships, CCTV said, citing a phone call between the two to exchange congratulations to each other on the 50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
