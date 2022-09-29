Japan, U.S., South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday - Japan MSDF
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-09-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 09:22 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Naval forces of Japan, the United States and South Korea will conduct joint military drills on Friday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) announced on Thursday.
MSDF said the exercises, including anti-submarine drills, will be held in the Sea of Japan, which South Korea calls the East Sea.
On Thursday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to condemn North Korea's weapons tests in Seoul ahead of her first visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japanese emperor, empress to attend queen's funeral
GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed angst unnerves stocks, yen soars on Japan intervention hint
GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed angst keeps stocks on edge, yen jumps on Japan intervention hint
Japan's PM Kishida to order fresh stimulus package Sept 30 - Kyodo
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on Fed worry, yen climbs on Japan intervention hint