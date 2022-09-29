Left Menu

Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties

I hope to work with you to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations" to reach that goal, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 09:29 IST
Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday it was important to take bilateral relations in a positive direction as they marked 50 years since normalising diplomatic ties amid rising tensions in the region.

In a phone call, Xi told Kishida that he attached "great importance" to the development of China-Japan relations and that he was willing to work with his Japanese counterpart to build the relationship, Chinese state television CCTV reported. In a message read out at a reception in Tokyo to mark the milestone, Kishida told Xi that bilateral relations were facing "many issues and challenges" now, and that he hoped to pave the way for a "new future".

"Japan and China share a great responsibility to achieve peace and prosperity in the region and world," Kishida said in the message to Xi. "In view of the next 50 years ... I hope to work with you to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations" to reach that goal, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022