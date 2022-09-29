Left Menu

12 offices of PFI, associates sealed in Mangaluru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 10:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mangaluru city police sealed 12 of its offices and associate outfits within the city.

Police sources said 10 offices of the PFI, the office of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and an information and empowerment office of the organisation were sealed since Wednesday evening.

The PFI offices located at Kasaba Bengre, Chokkabettu, Katipalla, Adoor, Kinnipadav, K C Road, Inoli, Mallur, Nellikai road and Kudroli were sealed. The CFI office at Azizuddin road, Bunder and the information and empowerment office of the outfit at Rao and Rao circle have also been sealed, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

