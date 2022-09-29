12 offices of PFI, associates sealed in Mangaluru
- Country:
- India
With the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mangaluru city police sealed 12 of its offices and associate outfits within the city.
Police sources said 10 offices of the PFI, the office of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and an information and empowerment office of the organisation were sealed since Wednesday evening.
The PFI offices located at Kasaba Bengre, Chokkabettu, Katipalla, Adoor, Kinnipadav, K C Road, Inoli, Mallur, Nellikai road and Kudroli were sealed. The CFI office at Azizuddin road, Bunder and the information and empowerment office of the outfit at Rao and Rao circle have also been sealed, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four Popular Front of India activists booked under UAPA
9 individuals linked with Popular Front of India detained in Assam
ATS arrests 5 Popular Front of India suspects in Mumbai
After Centre bans PFI, Tamil Nadu, Kerala declare Popular Front of India unlawful
At least 10 people detained in Gujarat for questioning over links with Popular Front of India (PFI): Police official.