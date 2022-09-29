Left Menu

Keep an eye on closed factories to check drug menace: Navi Mumbai top cop tells officials

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 10:47 IST
Keep an eye on closed factories to check drug menace: Navi Mumbai top cop tells officials
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh has asked officials to keep a watch on closed factories in the town to check narcotics are not manufactured there, in the wake of a number of cases of drugs seizure in neighbouring Mumbai in the recent past.

During a meeting of the district-level narcotics committee on Wednesday, Singh said several containers arrive at Uran and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai, and asked the Coast Guard to keep an eye on them to prevent any movement of narcotics.

Singh also directed the officials to check if narcotics were being manufactured at chemical factories in industrial zones in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits.

He said a large stock of banned drug MD was recently seized in Mumbai and officials should check if drugs were being manufactured in the chemical and pharmacy units in Navi Mumbai.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Suresh Mengde said 20 out of the total 83 units in Navi Mumbai region have already been inspected and the others would be checked within the next couple of months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022