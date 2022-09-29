Harris, Yoon condemn N.Korea's provocative nuclear rhetoric, missile launches - White House

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's "provocative nuclear rhetoric" and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said on Thursday.

Harris landed in Seoul early on Thursday, just hours after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

"They condemned the DPRK's provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and they discussed our response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan," the White House said in a statement.

