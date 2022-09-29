Left Menu

Plus one student faces ragging in Kerala; Minister seeks report

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 12:03 IST
A plus one student was allegedly ragged by his seniors at a bus stop nearby a government higher secondary school in Kumbla in this north Kerala district.

A purported video of the incident, in which the boy could be seen surrounded by some other boys who were forcing him to ride an imaginary motorbike, surfaced on social media the other day, following which General Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered a probe.

In the short video, some senior students could be seen even abusing and threatening the boy that he would be beaten up if he was not ready to obey him.

The Regional Deputy Director (RDD) under the department in Kannur has been directed to conduct an investigation and submit a report in this regard, the Minister's office said on Thursday.

When contacted, Kumbla police confirmed that they received a complaint from the school principal regarding the incident.

Sources said as it is a non-cognizable office, a court order was mandatory to register a case.

