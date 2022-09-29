Left Menu

Harris, Yoon slam North Korea missile test, discuss Taiwan

Harris and Yoon condemned Pyongyang's "provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches", and reaffirmed the shared goal of the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said. "They discussed our response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan," the White House said in a statement.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-09-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 12:16 IST
Harris, Yoon slam North Korea missile test, discuss Taiwan
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's intensifying nuclear rhetoric and weapons tests during talks in Seoul on Thursday, just hours after the isolated country test-fired missiles. Harris met with Yoon after arriving in the South Korean capital early on Thursday amid simmering tensions in the region over North Korea's missile launches and China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, and codified its right to use preemptive nuclear strikes in a new law early this month. Harris and Yoon condemned Pyongyang's "provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches", and reaffirmed the shared goal of the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the White House said.

"They discussed our response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan," the White House said in a statement. Harris also reaffirmed the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to the Asian ally, including "the full range of U.S. defense capabilities," it added.

Both sides also discussed changes in U.S. electric vehicle subsidies which South Korea fears could disadvantage its automakers. The White House said Harris "understood" Seoul's concerns and they vowed to continue consultations. South Korea's News1 agency reported that Harris told Yoon that Biden has pledged to find a solution to tackle the issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022