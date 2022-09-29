Charred body found inside burnt car in Delhi

A charred body was recovered from a burnt car in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Thursday, police said.

The body, which was completely charred, is yet to be identified, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a PCR call was received around 6.40 am regarding a burning car in Kanjhawala. On reaching the spot, the car was found on the route from Majra Dabas to Jatkhod. The body and the car were completely burnt, he added.

The district crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the scene, Tayal added.

The police are analysing CCTV cameras in the vicinity to ascertain the sequence of events. Efforts are also on to identify the deceased.

