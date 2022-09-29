Left Menu

AGH terrorist arrested in Srinagar: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:13 IST
AGH terrorist arrested in Srinagar: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) outfit was on Thursday arrested with arms and ammunition from Palpora area here, police said.

''One categorised terrorist of AGH terror outfit namely Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 24 RR from Palpora, Srinagar,'' Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

The police said a pistol, a magazine and live rounds were recovered from his possession.

''Case under sections of UAPA registered in Safakadal PS,'' the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022