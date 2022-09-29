Left Menu

UK barristers agree to vote on ending strike action - government

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:35 IST
Britain's justice department said on Thursday that criminal barristers had agreed to vote on ending strike action after they were offered further reforms and a rise in legal aid fees.

The new package would mean a further 54 million pound investment, the Ministry of Justice said, adding that a planned 15% fee rise for criminal barristers would now apply to the vast majority of cases currently in the Crown Court.

